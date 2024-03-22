Breaking News
Brazil’s Robinho spends first night in jail for rape

Updated on: 23 March,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  Brasi­lia
AFP |

Robinho, 40, was arrested on Thursday after losing a last-minute court bid to delay serving his nine-year sentence for raping a woman a decade ago

Robinho. Pic/AFP

Former Manchester City and Real Madrid footballer Robinho spent his first night in jail in Brazil since being convicted for rape in Italy in 2017, prison 
authorities said on Friday.


Robinho, 40, was arrested on Thursday after losing a last-minute court bid to delay serving his nine-year sentence for raping a woman a decade ago. He was incarcerated in Tremembe prison, 150 kilometers from Sao Paulo, prison officials said. 


