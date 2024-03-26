I will leave my position to someone else,” Stimac told reporters on the eve of India’s home leg match against Afghanistan here

Igor Stimac. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Stimac to resign if India exit before 3rd round x 00:00

Head coach Igor Stimac on Monday said he will resign from the post if the Indian football team fail to reach the third round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Also Read: Chhetri: I wasn't captain cool then

ADVERTISEMENT

Stimac has prioritised qualification to the third round and secure a direct entry into the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. “If I don’t take India to the third round I will leave, with my pride, with my honour on everything that was done here in the five years of work. I will leave my position to someone else,” Stimac told reporters on the eve of India’s home leg match against Afghanistan here.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever