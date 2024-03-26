Breaking News
Stimac to resign if India exit before 3rd round
Stimac to resign if India exit before 3rd round

Updated on: 26 March,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Guwahati
PTI |

I will leave my position to someone else,” Stimac told reporters on the eve of India’s home leg match against Afghanistan here

Stimac to resign if India exit before 3rd round

Igor Stimac. Pic/AFP

Stimac to resign if India exit before 3rd round
Head coach Igor Stimac on Monday said he will resign from the post if the Indian football team fail to reach the third round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.


Also Read: Chhetri: I wasn't captain cool then


Stimac has prioritised qualification to the third round and secure a direct entry into the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. “If I don’t take India to the third round I will leave, with my pride, with my honour on everything that was done here in the five years of work. I will leave my position to someone else,” Stimac told reporters on the eve of India’s home leg match against Afghanistan here.


football sports sports news Sports Update
