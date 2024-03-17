Breaking News
Fifa prez Infantino gets 33 per cent raise
Fifa prez Infantino gets 33 per cent raise

Updated on: 17 March,2024 07:37 AM IST  |  Geneva
Infantino was re-elected unopposed in 2023 to extend his presidency to 11 years before FIFA staged the women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand

Gianni Infantino. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
FIFA raised president Gianni Infantino’s base salary 33 per cent last year to lift his total pay package to more than 4.13 million Swiss francs (approx Rs 38.70cr), football’s governing body said in its financial report.


Infantino was re-elected unopposed in 2023 to extend his presidency to 11 years before FIFA staged the women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.


Infantino’s pre-tax base salary payment rose by more than 500,000 Swiss francs (approx R4.68cr) last year to reach more than 2.46 million Swiss francs (approx Rs 23.05cr). 


