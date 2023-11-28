Breaking News
FIFA President Gianni Infantino applauds Nora Fatehi for World Cup 2022 performance

Updated on: 28 November,2023 07:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI

FIFA President Gianni Infantino shared a video of Nora Fatehi's performance from last year and praised her

FIFA President Gianni Infantino applauds Nora Fatehi for World Cup 2022 performance

Nora Fatehi. Pic/Instagram

FIFA President Gianni Infantino applauds Nora Fatehi for World Cup 2022 performance
FIFA President Gianni Infantino showered praise on Nora Fatehi for her performance at last year's FIFA World Cup. He took to Instagram and shared a video of Nora's performance.


He captioned the post, "It was a real pleasure to see the incredibly talented Nora Fatehi entertain fans and light up the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar last year. Your fantastic performances and passion for our beautiful sport will be remembered by all football fans forever."


Gianni Infantino is a highly influential global figure and also the President of FIFA. He leverages his social platform to honour prominent figures such as Ronaldo and Messi. Therefore, for him to specifically applaud Nora Fatehi is definitely noteworthy.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gianni Infantino - FIFA President (@gianni_infantino)

To this, Nora replied, "Thank you @gianni_infantino fifa Worldcup 2022 has my heart forever! It was an unforgettable moment see u soon."

At the FIFA World Cup 2022, she mesmerised audiences, which was also telecasted to more than 1.5 billion viewers, minutes before the finals between Argentina and France, with her anthem 'Light the Sky,' reaffirming her position as the first-ever Bollywood star to grace the FIFA World Cup stage.

Nora's transcendent talent and trailblazing achievements continue to elevate the intersection of sports and entertainment on the global spectrum.

Meanwhile, on her work front, Nora is all set to make her Telugu film debut opposite Varun Tej in Karuna Kumar's directorial 'Matka'.

As per a statement, Nora will play a vital role in the film. She will also do a special dance number. The movie is based on the 1960s in Vizag.

Nora also has the thriller 'Crakk' alongside Vidyut Jamwal in her pipeline.

She will also be seen in Remo D'Souza's 'Be Happy' alongside Abhishek Bachchan. 

