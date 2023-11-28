Varun Tej gears up for action as he begins shoot for upcoming film ‘Matka’

'Matka' is set to showcase nine intense action sequences, a record for Varun Tej's filmography. It is a period drama film spanning 24 years from the 1950s

Varun Tej recently tied the knot with actress Lavanya Tripathi in a picturesque ceremony in Tuscany, Italy on November 1. The couple returned to Hyderabad in early November, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.

Following the joyous celebrations, Varun Tej has swiftly transitioned back to work mode. He is currently immersed in preparations for his upcoming film, ‘Matka,’ a highly anticipated period action drama. The actor has dedicated the past six months to a rigorous workout routine, aiming to portray a lean and formidable character in the movie.

'Matka' is set to showcase nine intense action sequences, a record for Varun Tej's filmography. The actor will be working with four accomplished stunt choreographers to bring these dynamic scenes to life. The film is intricately woven into the historical backdrop of Vizag, spanning the years 1958-1985. Reportedly, he will seen in four different looks that span 24 years. The film is based on real life that rocked the nation. The actor indeed will undergo a complete makeover for the movie which will be the highest-budget entertainer for the actor.

Speaking about Matka, Tej said, “Matka is a period drama that is very close to my heart. We’ve all put in a lot of hard work and I'm sure everyone will enjoy it. I am also really looking forward to Operation Valentine, you can expect a lot of action and entertainment in both films.”

To authentically capture the vision, the production team is constructing an expansive set replicating Vizag's Old City (One Town area) on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The film stars the talented Meenakshi Chaudhary as the leading lady and is directed by Karuna Kumar. ‘Matka’ is produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala on Vyra Entertainments banner, with GV Prakash Kumar serving as the music composer. Apart from Varun, the film also stars Nora Fatehi, Meenakshi Chowdary, Naveen Chandra and Kannada Kishore.

The much-anticipated shooting of ‘Matka’ is scheduled to commence in the first week of December, promising an engaging cinematic experience for audiences. Stay tuned for more updates on Varun Tej's journey in this captivating periodic action drama.