Coach Stimac not ‘disappointed’ with India’s 0-0 draw with Afghanistan

Updated on: 23 March,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Abha (Saudi Arabia)
IANS |

With this result, India climbed to the second spot in Group A with four points from three matches, followed by Kuwait, who are on three points from as many games

Igor Stimac

Indian senior men’s football team coach Igor Stimac is not “disappointed” after his side played out a goalless draw with hosts Afghanistan at the Damac Stadium in the Group A fixture of the Asian Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.


Also Read: Neymar’s father says his family won’t pay bail for rape convict Dani Alves


With this result, India climbed to the second spot in Group A with four points from three matches, followed by Kuwait, who are on three points from as many games.  
“The match was interesting. I’m not disappointed with the result at the end because we created three, four really good chances. We couldn’t score, which is obvious,” said Stimac.


