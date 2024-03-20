'Loved playing with the debutants': Rohit

The five-Test home series saw five youngsters—Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Akash Deep and Devdutt Padikkal—make their debut as India showed resilience to fight back after losing the opening Test in Hyderabad

Skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said he revelled in the company of his young “mischievous” teammates and was overwhelmed by emotions as they made their debuts during India’s monumental 4-1 Test series triumph over England.

The five-Test home series saw five youngsters—Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Akash Deep and Devdutt Padikkal—make their debut as India showed resilience to fight back after losing the opening Test in Hyderabad. “Personally, mujhe inke saath kaam karke bahut maza aaya. Jitne bhi young ladke the... sab kaafi chulbule the. [I really loved playing with them. All of them are very mischievous],” Rohit said on his Instagram handle Team Ro.

“I knew most of them well and what their strengths are and how they want to play the game. It was just for me to give them the comfort by talking about how good they are and the good things they have done in the past. The way they responded to me and Rahul bhai [coach Rahul Dravid] was superb,” he added.

