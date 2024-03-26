Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia announces the schedule for five-match test series

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will help the Aussies and the Indians to make a strong place for themselves in next year's ICC World Test Championship final. It will be for the first time since 1991/92 that both the cricketing giants will clash against each other in five test matches

Rohit Sharma, Pat Cummins (Pic: ICC)

Cricket Australia have announced their schedule for the upcoming home summer matches which include the white ball matches against Pakistan and the famously known "Border-Gavaskar Trophy" against India.

India and Australia will face each other for a five-match test series in Australia. The series against Rohit Sharma-led India will begin on November 22 in Perth.

The first test will be played from November 22-26 in Perth, followed by the second test which will kick start on December 6-10 in Adelaide. The third test match is scheduled to take place in Brisbane from December 14-18. The fourth and fifth tests will be played in Melbourne and Sydney, respectively.

It will be for the first time since 1991/92 that both the cricketing giants will clash against each other in five test matches. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will help the Aussies and the Indians to make a strong place for themselves in next year's ICC World Test Championship final.

Keeping in mind the five-match test series, Australia Cricket Board's CEO Nick Hockley is looking forward to welcoming India. Hockley also predicts the series will be a tough contest between both potential sides.

Jay Shah, the secretary of the BCCI, was quoted in a release from Cricket Australia as saying, "The BCCI remains steadfast in its dedication to preserving the rich heritage of Test Cricket, a format we hold in the highest esteem. Our ongoing collaboration with Cricket Australia in extending the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to five Tests underscores our collective commitment to nurturing and elevating Test cricket's significance."

"This extension echoes our shared vision to amplify the essence of Test cricket and uphold its legacy. As India and Australia, come together, we anticipate an enthralling spectacle that will captivate fans worldwide with its intensity and excitement," Shah added.

Among the active players test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara is the leading run-scorer for India with 2,033 runs in 24 matches. From Australia's perspective, Steve Smith tops the list among the active players with 1,887 runs accumulated in 18 tests against India.