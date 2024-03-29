India’s Rohan enters maiden men’s doubles final here with partner Matthew; to face Ivan Dodig-Austin Krajicek

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden celebrate their win over Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in Florida on Thursday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Miami high for Bops-Ebden! x 00:00

Indian tennis stalwart Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden sailed into the men’s doubles final of the Miami Open with a straight-sets win over Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos here. Bopanna and Ebden, the Australian Open winners, hardly broke a sweat to get the better of Spain’s Granollers and Argentina’s Zeballos 6-1, 6-4 in the semi-finals on Thursday night.

Also Read: B’desh pin hopes on Shakib v Sri Lanka

ADVERTISEMENT

Top spot assured

Bopanna had slipped to second spot in the doubles rankings after a quarter-final loss at the Dubai Championships and a round-of-32 exit at the Indian Wells Masters, but the semi-final win here will help the Indian regain the top spot when they are updated on Monday. Following the Australian Open triumph, the 44-year-old Bopanna had climbed to the World No.1 spot in the ATP rankings, becoming the oldest player to do so.

In the final, Bopanna and Ebden will take on Ivan Dodig of Croatia and American Austin Krajicek, who beat the German duo of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz 6-4, 6-7(7), 10-7 in the other semi-final. For Bopanna, this will be his 14th ATP Masters 1000 final and the first in Miami. Overall, this will be his 63rd ATP Tour level final. He has so far won 25 doubles titles. This will also be the fifth appearance in an ATP Masters 1000 final for the Bopanna and Ebden pairing.

Bopanna’s rare feat

Bopanna also achieved a rare feat as he became the second Indian after Leander Paes to reach the final of all nine ATP Masters events.

25

The number of doubles titles Bopanna has won so far

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever