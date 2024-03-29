B’desh pin hopes on Shakib v Sri Lanka

Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Bdesh pin hopes on Shakib v Sri Lanka
Updated on: 30 March,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Chattogram
AP , PTI |

Shakib has been out of the team since November at the World Cup in India

Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh will start the second and final Test against Sri Lanka on Saturday emboldened by the return of star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, following the hosts’ crushing 328-run defeat in their opener.


Also Read: Crawley says England won’t scrap Bazball after India loss


Shakib has been out of the team since November at the World Cup in India. The captain hit 82 and took two wickets to beat SL. But he broke his left index finger, and a vision problem was revealed.


