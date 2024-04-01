Sri Lanka on top in Bangladesh Test despite second innings batting blues

The visitors decided against enforcing a follow-on but were left struggling with their batting in the second innings, reaching 102-6 at stumps on the third day to extend their lead to 455 runs

Sri Lanka’s Asitha Fernando celebrates after the dismissal of the Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong. Pic/AFP

Asitha Fernando claimed 4-34 as Sri Lanka bowled out Bangladesh for 178 to take a massive 353-run lead in the first innings of the second Test in Chittagong on Monday.

The visitors decided against enforcing a follow-on but were left struggling with their batting in the second innings, reaching 102-6 at stumps on the third day to extend their lead to 455 runs. Debutant pacer Hasan Mahmud gave Bangladesh something to smile about with 4-51, while fellow pacer Khaled Ahmed also troubled the Lankan batsmen with 2-29.

But Angelo Mathews remained unbeaten on 39 alongside Prabath Jayasuriya, three not out.

