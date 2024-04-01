Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Even in MVA, ticket for a Muslim a distant dream
Mumbai: Victims recount horrifying 145-day ordeal in Laos
Curtains on Mumbai’s gangster era
Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll rates to surge from today
Mumbai: School peon arrested for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Sri Lanka on top in Bangladesh Test despite second innings batting blues
<< Back to Elections 2024

Sri Lanka on top in Bangladesh Test despite second innings batting blues

Updated on: 02 April,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Chittagong
AFP |

Top

The visitors decided against enforcing a follow-on but were left struggling with their batting in the second innings, reaching 102-6 at stumps on the third day to extend their lead to 455 runs

Sri Lanka on top in Bangladesh Test despite second innings batting blues

Sri Lanka’s Asitha Fernando celebrates after the dismissal of the Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Sri Lanka on top in Bangladesh Test despite second innings batting blues
x
00:00

Asitha Fernando claimed 4-34 as Sri Lanka bowled out Bangladesh for 178 to take a massive 353-run lead in the first innings of the second Test in Chittagong on Monday.


Also Read: Fans and frolic at Churchgate


The visitors decided against enforcing a follow-on but were left struggling with their batting in the second innings, reaching 102-6 at stumps on the third day to extend their lead to 455 runs. Debutant pacer Hasan Mahmud gave Bangladesh something to smile about with 4-51, while fellow pacer Khaled Ahmed also troubled the Lankan batsmen with 2-29. 


But Angelo Mathews remained unbeaten on 39 alongside Prabath Jayasuriya, three not out.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

test cricket cricket news sports sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK