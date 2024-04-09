Arteta hopes Gunners can continue EPL form v Bayern

Arteta’s side host Bayern in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday looking to transfer the momentum from their Premier League title charge onto the European stage

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal are primed to avenge their wretched Champions League record against Bayern Munich as the Gunners set their sights on a remarkable double.

Arteta’s side host Bayern in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday looking to transfer the momentum from their Premier League title charge onto the European stage.

Arsenal aim to make amends for nearly two decades of trauma against Bayern. Beaten 5-1 in each of their last three meetings with Bayern, Arsenal were eliminated from the Champions League by the German club in the last 16 in 2017, 2014, 2013 and 2005.

Arteta was not in charge for any of those chastening exits, although he did play for Arsenal in the 2013 and 2014 losses to the six-time European champions. Bayern will arrive at the Emirates Stadium in turmoil, lagging 16 points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen after Saturday’s embarrassing defeat at Heidenheim.

“We are in a really good moment. We have the squad healthy, with a really good energy, with a lot of confidence individually and collectively,” Arteta said after Saturday’s win at Brighton. “They are performing really well and we are winning a lot of matches. We just have to carry on doing what we’re doing,” he added.

