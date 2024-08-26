Oz ‘A’ beat India ‘A’ by 45 runs in unofficial women’s Test

Chasing a target of 289, India ‘A’ were bundled out for 243 as they managed to add just 94 runs to their overnight score of 149 for 6 on Day 4 of the contest

Incisive bowling by Tess Flintoff (3-39) and Charli Knott (3-34), who both grabbed three wickets each, helped Australia ‘A’ defeat India ‘A’ by 45 runs in the unofficial one-off women’s Test here on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 289, India ‘A’ were bundled out for 243 as they managed to add just 94 runs to their overnight score of 149 for 6 on Day 4 of the contest.

Overnight batters Raghvi Bist (26) and Uma Chetry (47) played cautiously and added 61 valuable runs to the total before the latter was dismissed by Flintoff as the last recognised India ‘A’ partnership was broken.

Bist, who emerged as one of the most dependable batters in the multi-format series, too departed in the same over with right-arm pacer Flintoff wrecking the woodwork, as India ‘A’ slumped to 212-8. Flintoff then provided the lethal blow four balls later as she bowled Bisht.

