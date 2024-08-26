More Dhawan tributes flow in from Virat, Rohit

From 2013 to 2019, the triumvirate of Dhawan, Rohit, and Kohli displayed unprecedented supremacy in international cricket, putting to swords bowling attacks of all kinds

Shikhar Dhawan

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma on Sunday fondly remembered the contributions of Shikhar Dhawan, the significant other of a holy trinity that dominated bowlers with aggression and aura, and said he has left a lasting impression with his accomplishments. From 2013 to 2019, the triumvirate of Dhawan, Rohit, and Kohli displayed unprecedented supremacy in international cricket, putting to swords bowling attacks of all kinds.

“From sharing rooms to sharing lifetime memories on the field. You always made my job easier from the other end. The ultimate Jatt,” India captain Rohit, who had formed a formidable opening partnership with Dhawan, wrote on X. Kohli hailed Dhawan as one of India’s most dependable openers. “Shikhar @SDhawan25 from your fearless debut to becoming one of India’s most dependable openers, you’ve given us countless memories to cherish.

Your passion for the game, your sportsmanship and your trademark smile will be missed, but your legacy lives on,” Kohli tweeted. “Thank you for the memories, unforgettable performances and always leading with your heart. Wishing you the best in your next innings, off the field Gabbar!” Kohli added.

