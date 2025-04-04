LSG vs MI, IPL 2025 live updates: Early blow for Mumbai as Shardul removes Rickelton within powerplay

With both the teams almost identically placed with a solitary win each in three games, the contest could boil down to who exploits the conditions better on the day

Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma (Pic: AFP)

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians, who have not really clicked so far this season, with just two points from three games, will take on Lucknow Super Giants in a clash between two struggling teams in the Indian Premier League on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

India captain Rohit's form with the bat has put the MI team management in a tight spot. The same is for LSG skipper Pant whose extended dry run is not helping matters for the home side.

With both the teams almost identically placed with a solitary win each in three games, the contest could boil down to who exploits the conditions better on the day.

Given that the curators haven't been providing tailor-made pitches to the home sides -- something that has caused frustration of the coaches and players in some franchises -- the team that gets a head-start with the bat or ball in the power play overs could call the shots.

The prolonged absence of MI pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah due to injury and the management maintaining a stoic silence on his return is only adding to the frustration of the Hardik Pandya-led side.

MI, though, found success in the handy pace of young left-armer Ashwani Kumar, who single-handedly demolished defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders with excellent figures of 4/24 in three overs in their win at home on March 31.

Lucknow Super Giants, placed sixth behind MI, have not really hit their strides following their demoralising one-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals in the IPL opener at Visakhapatnam.

While West Indies' Nicholas Pooran has been in sublime form and is leading the scoring charts with 189 runs from three games, including two half-centuries, his exploits have not rubbed off on other LSG batters, except Australian Mitchell Marsh, who too has two half-tons so far in this edition.

Much of their woes are due to their bowling, led by Shardul Thakur and Ravi Bishnoi, and the poor form of their charismatic captain Pant with the bat.

LSG vs MI, IPL 2025 live updates: Full teams

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Abdul Samad, Akash Deep, Akash Singh, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Himmat Singh, Shamar Joseph, Aryan Juyal, Arshin Kulkarni, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, David Miller, Nicholas Pooran, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Yadav.

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naman Dhir, Vignesh Puthur, Satyanarayana Raju, Ryan Rickelton, Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Reece Topley, Suryakumar Yadav.

LSG vs MI, IPL 2025 live updates: Toss update

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first against home team Lucknow Super Giants.

LSG vs MI, IPL 2025 live updates: Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan

Mumbai Indians: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Vignesh Puthur

LSG vs MI, IPL 2025 live updates: Impact subs

Mumbai Indians : Tilak Varma, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Karn Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants: Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, M Siddharth, Akash Singh

LSG vs MI, IPL 2025 live updates: Match begins!

Mumbai Indians are only two overs into their chase, and Lucknow Super Giants have already made a strong impact. Akash Deep struck first, dismissing the dangerous Will Jacks, followed by Shardul Thakur removing Ryan Rickelton in quick succession. With both openers back in the pavilion, Suryakumar Yadav and Naman Dhir now have the responsibility of steadying MI’s innings after the early blows from LSG’s pace attack.

MI: 25/2 (3 overs)

Hosts Lucknow put up a formidable total of 203/8 in their 20 overs, courtesy of brilliant half-centuries from openers Marsh and Markram. The middle order provided the finishing touch, with Ayush Badoni and David Miller delivering explosive cameos in the latter stages of the innings.

LSG: 203/8 (20 overs)

MI tighten their grip on the game by dismissing Aiden Markram and Abdul Samad in quick succession, slowing LSG’s momentum in the death overs. However, David Miller remains at the crease, eyeing a strong finish for his side.

LSG: 188/6 (19 overs)

Markram, who opened the innings for LSG, reaches his half-century in 34 balls. He has been the backbone of the innings, ensuring stability as LSG aim for a strong finish. With David Miller joining him at the crease, the team will look to accelerate in the death overs.

LSG: 168/4 (17 overs)

After the quick dismissals of Pooran and Pant, Lucknow have found themselves in a tricky situation. However, Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni have stitched a crucial partnership, stabilizing the innings and regaining momentum for their side.

LSG: 146/3 (15 overs)

Pandya picks up another crucial wicket, dismissing LSG skipper Rishabh Pant. Pant gets a leading edge, and Bosch takes a spectacular catch. With Pant back in the dugout, the pressure now falls on Aiden Markram to anchor the innings.

LSG: 108/3 (11 overs)

Making an immediate impact, Hardik Pandya removes the in-form Nicholas Pooran with a well-directed short ball in his very first over. With Pooran departing, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant steps in to take charge.

LSG: 92/2 (9 overs)

Mumbai Indians’ fast bowlers failed to make an impact in the opening four overs, prompting skipper Hardik Pandya to bring in Mitchell Santner. However, the spinner couldn’t stem the flow of runs either, conceding 11 in his first over.

LSG: 46/0 (5 overs)

Lucknow Super Giants openers Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh have started aggressively in Lucknow. Marsh, in particular, is in a destructive mood, taking on Deepak Chahar for 15 runs in the second over.

LSG: 21/0 (2 overs)