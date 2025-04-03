Breaking News
IPL 2025 | "Winning games and trophies, that is what Mumbai Indians are known for": Rohit Sharma

Updated on: 03 April,2025 07:40 AM IST  |  New Delhi
He said a lot has changed since he started, but his passion and desire to win games and trophies for the franchise have never changed

MI’s Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, one of the most successful players in the history of the IPL, opened up on how his role has evolved over the years within the Mumbai Indians setup, from adapting to new roles to leading the team to glory. 


He said a lot has changed since he started, but his passion and desire to win games and trophies for the franchise have never changed. 


Rohit has slumped to his worst IPL start since 2020. He has failed to put up his best in the first three games of the ongoing IPL, getting dismissed for a duck in the campaign opener against Chennai Super Kings. He failed again in the game against the Gujarat Titans, scoring only 8 runs, followed by a score of 13 in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders, where he came as an Impact Sub.


“Since I started, things have obviously changed. I used to bat in the middle order; now, I open the innings. I was the captain; now, I’m not. Some of my teammates from our championship-winning seasons are now in coaching roles. So, roles have changed, a lot has changed, but mindset remains the same.

“What I want to do for this team has not changed, and that is to go out there and win games and trophies. That is what Mumbai Indians are known for. 

“Over the years, we have won trophies and turned games around from situations no one believed in. That is what MI and Mumbai are all about,” Rohit said on JioHotstar’s special feature Charcha with Rohit Sharma.

Rohit, who is the most successful IPL captain of all time with five titles to his name, said, “My immediate goal is to win the TATA IPL trophy and bring the glory back to Mumbai Indians,” he added.

