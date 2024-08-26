Breaking News
Joy to their world!

Updated on: 26 August,2024 07:59 AM IST  |  Rawalpindi
PTI |

Top

Skipper Najmul Hasan Shanto says maiden Test win over Pakistan is special as it will give Bangladeshis a reason to smile amidst life’s many adversities

Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz (centre) celebrates with teammates the wicket of Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan during the fifth day of the first Test in Rawalpindi yesterday. PIC/AFP

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hasan Shanto on Sunday described his team’s first-ever Test win over Pakistan as a “special one” in the given circumstances the country is going through. “It was a very important win for us because last month we had a difficult situation in Bangladesh. There are still some problems there, but in Bangladesh, we support each other and I am happy this win gives a little bit of a smile on their faces,” he said at the post-match conference after the 10-wicket win.


Najmul Shanto
“We are happy with our performance and we just want to give more joy to our people in the second match as well. It was a special victory for us especially given how we adjusted to the hot conditions and pitch here,” Shanto added.


Also Read: ‘Had to channel my inner Nasser Hussain’

Shanto said they were confident of winning the match coming into the final day as the pitch was becoming difficult and his team had some experienced spinners. “Shakib and Miraz bowled very well today given the conditions and we knew that with a 90-run advantage, Pakistan would be under pressure,” he said.

Shanto said the key to the win was the strong batting display in the first innings. “Mushfiq bhai played an outstanding innings but overall everyone contributed and it was a big team effort. I am happy that all the hard work we put into preparing for this series we have now ticked all the boxes in this match,” he said.

Rahim donates Player of the Match prize money to flood-affected people back home

Wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim, whose mammoth 191 was instrumental in Bangladesh registering their first-ever Test win over Pakistan by 10 wickets here, announced that he would be donating prize money from his Player of the Match award to people affected by floods back home.  “This prize money, I just want to donate to the flood-affected people in Bangladesh. Also, I just want to request all the people back home and for my country those who can donate and also help in this cause,” said Mushfiqur.

bangladesh pakistan test cricket rawalpindi sports news cricket news

