"One of my finest knocks so far": Mushfiqur Rahim

Mushfiqur Rahim (Pic: File Pic)

Former Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim showcased his exceptional batting skills by smashing 191 runs against Pakistan in the first Test match. With his record-breaking partnership with Mehidy Hasan, Bangladesh dominated Pakistan's pace attack.

Bangladesh registered a stunning final-day victory over Pakistan in the first Test match of the two-match series in Rawalpindi.

Facing 341 deliveries, Mushfiqur Rahim accumulated 191 runs which was laced with 22 fours and 1 six.

After the match, Mushfiqur Rahim said, "This is one of my finest (knocks) so far, because we haven't done that well overseas. All the players prepared well in Pakistan and back home as well," Rahim said.

"Before the Test series, there was a two and a half months gap. All the players and management were there, the other white-ball players were playing in the World Cup. I'm thankful to the coaching staff and management. When I meet all these guys, it's a luxury for him (Shanto) and I try to give my best. Doing well for my country inspires me. I want to make an announcement, want to donate my prize money as there's been flood back in Bangladesh," he added.

Recapping the first match of the series, the Rawalpindi Test had a damp start due to a delayed beginning caused by a wet outfield, but by the fifth day, it had transformed into an action-packed thriller.

Even though only 41 overs were being played on the first day, the visitors got off to a strong start, bagging four crucial wickets.

Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel stepped up for Pakistan on Day 2, each scoring a century to rescue the hosts. Rizwan was especially resilient after making an unbeaten 171 in a marathon innings that left him cramping by the day's end. With an eye on forcing a result, Pakistan declared their innings at 448/6.

For Bangladesh, Mushfiqur Rahim (191) and Shadnam Islam (93) displayed a stupendous performance, making Pakistan toil in the field for much of Day 4. Both came agonisingly close to significant milestones but fell just short.

At the beginning of Day 5 at 23/1, Pakistan crumbled, being bowled out for just 146, with only Rizwan offering resistance through a fighting half-century. Bangladesh's spinners stole the show, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz taking four wickets and Shakib Al Hasan adding three more.

The visitors needed just 30 runs for a historic win, which they achieved in under seven overs without losing a wicket.

Bangladesh took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after the historic win in the first Test.

