Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur scores brilliant 191 to torment Pakistan

Updated on: 25 August,2024 07:54 AM IST  |  Rawalpindi
The home team trail by 94 runs after making 448-6 declared in the first innings. Bangladesh, who have lost 12 of the 13 Tests against Pakistan, will hope their spinners can extract some turn from a Rawalpindi pitch that has been unresponsive so far

Mushfiqur Rahim

Senior batter Mushfiqur Rahim hit a brilliant 191 to give Bangladesh an outside chance of a maiden victory over Pakistan on the fourth day of the first Test in Rawalpindi on Saturday. 


The diminutive batter was the foundation of Bangladesh’s first innings score of 565—their highest Test total against Pakistan—and gave the visitors a first innings lead of 117. Pakistan were 23-1 at the close of play, with Abdullah Shafique on 12 and skipper Shan Masood on nine. 



The home team trail by 94 runs after making 448-6 declared in the first innings. Bangladesh, who have lost 12 of the 13 Tests against Pakistan, will hope their spinners can extract some turn from a Rawalpindi pitch that has been unresponsive so far.

Brief scores
Pakistan 448-6d & 23-1 v B’desh 565 (M Rahim 191, S Islam 93, M Miraz 77; Naseem Shah 3-93, S Afridi 2-88, M Ali 2-88, K Shahzad 2-90)

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

