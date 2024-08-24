Murder case filed against Shakib Al Hasan

Breaking News
Updated on: 24 August,2024 08:35 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Islam’s son Rubel was killed on August 7 during the protest which plunged the country in political turmoil

Shakib Al Hasan. Pic/AFP

Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been named as one of the accused in connection with an alleged murder that took place during the recent protests in Bangladesh which left hundreds dead.


The murder case was filed by Rafiqul Islam at Dhaka’s Adabor police station and apart from Shakib, PM Sheikh Hasina, and many former ministers and lawmakers from the party are among the accused.



Islam’s son Rubel was killed on August 7 during the protest which plunged the country in political turmoil.

