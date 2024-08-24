Islam’s son Rubel was killed on August 7 during the protest which plunged the country in political turmoil

Shakib Al Hasan. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Murder case filed against Shakib Al Hasan x 00:00

Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been named as one of the accused in connection with an alleged murder that took place during the recent protests in Bangladesh which left hundreds dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

The murder case was filed by Rafiqul Islam at Dhaka’s Adabor police station and apart from Shakib, PM Sheikh Hasina, and many former ministers and lawmakers from the party are among the accused.

Also Read: Rich tributes flow for Dara

Islam’s son Rubel was killed on August 7 during the protest which plunged the country in political turmoil.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever