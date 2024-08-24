Rich tributes flow for Dara

Pochkhanawalla, who passed away through health related complications at 73, on August 18, was remembered at the Wankhede Stadium’s PD Hall as a conscientious journalist, efficient administrator and a stern but fair gold medal-winning umpire, who also coached a bit

Dara Pochkhanawalla

Tributes flew thick and fast for Dara Pochkhanawalla during a condolence meeting in honour of the former journalist, umpire and cricket administrator organised by the Sports Journalists’ Association of Mumbai (SJAM) on Friday.

Pochkhanawalla, who passed away through health related complications at 73, on August 18, was remembered at the Wankhede Stadium’s PD Hall as a conscientious journalist, efficient administrator and a stern but fair gold medal-winning umpire, who also coached a bit.

Ajinkya Naik, the president of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) expressed his good fortune over Pochkhanawalla selling his club, Fort Youngsters to him. The departed club owner wanted someone who would use his club for cricketing development and therefore chose Naik.

Prof Ratnakar Shetty, the former MCA secretary, recalled how Pochkhanawalla efficiently handled the media arrangements during Shetty’s eight-year term as secretary.