MCA prez Ajinkya Naik keen to restart Kanga Library

The new MCA chief also aims to resolve lease issues of the Wankhede Stadium and other grounds

MCA president Ajinkya Naik

Mumbai Cricket Association’s new president Ajinkya Naik wants to use his 16-month tenure to restart the Dr HD Kanga Memorial Library.

The biggest sports library in Asia has been out of bounds for members for several years now. The library, which was housed on the ground floor of the old MCA office did not find a proper home for members to read and borrow books from their much-loved library, when operations shifted to Cricket Centre.

“We [MCA] have space for the Kanga Library, but the OC [Occupancy Certificate] is yet to be received. As soon as we get that, we will implement things. We have properly preserved our assets which are our books and I will follow-up strongly to get the necessary permission to start the

Kanga Library again,” Naik told mid-day.

74-year-old library

The Kanga Library is named after MCA’s former president.

The new MCA chief also aims to resolve lease issues of the Wankhede Stadium and other grounds.

“I want to put emphasis on all pending issues to secure Cross, Oval and Azad Maidans and Wankhede Stadium from the state government and streamline things.

“Maidan cricket is our base and we will try to get more good grounds as well as in the suburbs from the government. There is scope for maidans in Thane and Palghar area as there is big space, so we will be focusing on that too,” he remarked.

Naik, 37, who had played Giles and Harris Shield inter-school cricket, has decided to meet Mumbai cricketers individually to resolve problems and bridge the gap between them and association.

“In the next 10 days I will be meeting all age group probables—from seniors to U-14 men and women teams, speak with them one-to-one and try to address their practical difficulties whether it is personal or otherwise. I will handle their administrative issues and our CIC [Cricket Improvement Committee] will help them on cricketing matters.

‘Need better communication’

“There should not be a communication gap in our association, whether it is players, club secretaries, which are our stakeholders and that will be my priority,” Naik signed off.