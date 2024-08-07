Rohit & Co are still in with a chance of flying back home with the series squared, depending on how they counter Sri Lankan tweakers in the decider

India captain Rohit Sharma with head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar (left) at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo yesterday. Pic/PTI

This is India’s immediate moment of reckoning. Undefeated in a bilateral One-Day International series in Sri Lanka since 1997 and anywhere in the world since March 2023, when they were beaten 2-1 at home by Australia, Rohit Sharma’s men face the arduous task of bearding the Lankan tweakers in their own den in the final game at the R Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday.

Friday’s thrilling tie has ensured that despite their embarrassing 32-run loss in Sunday’s second game, India are still in with a chance of flying back home with the series squared. For that to transpire, they must show greater assurance and intent against the turning ball, which has proved a mystery too hard to unravel thus far for one of the strongest batting units in the world.

Twin challenges

India are at full strength with the bat, and therefore head coach Gautam Gambhir will be even more disappointed at how timid their response has been to the twin challenges of a versatile Sri Lankan spin attack and tracks that have assisted their craft. Batting has been arduous, whether first or under artificial lights, though the latter have facilitated the occasional ball skidding through, which has added to the batters’ woes. India will hope for Rohit to hit it third time lucky with the coin, but while the toss is a considerable factor, it hasn’t been a decisive one.

How they allowed starts of 75 and 97 while chasing 231 and 241 respectively for victory to go to waste should seize the minds of the Indian middle order, which has hardly covered itself in glory. For all their felicity against spin, India have gifted Charith Asalanka, Sri Lanka’s captain who is at best an irregular off-spinner, with ten wickets in his last three bowls at the Premadasa, starting from the Asia Cup encounter last September. Jeffrey Vandersay was made to look supremely gifted during his six-wicket burst on Sunday, while Akila Dananjaya and the impressive Dunith Wellalage have been more than a handful.

All eyes on Virat Kohli

On a fresh track that isn’t going to be too dissimilar in character to the ones that have been used thus far, India can expect more of the same treatment as in the two preceding encounters. By now, they ought to have dusted off any residual rust, and the genuine possibility of a series loss should stoke their competitive juices. Virat Kohli, especially, hasn’t looked anywhere near his best; his only meaningful contribution in his last ten international outings is the match-winning 76 against South Africa in the T20 World Cup final in Bridgetown. For someone who prides himself on delivering when the team needs him the most, the stage is perfectly set for the former captain to make a defining statement.