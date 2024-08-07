Holy Cross, Hiranandani Foundation victorious

Holy Cross, despite missing a plethora of chances, had little problems in getting past SVKM JV Parekh International School

Holy Cross’s goalscorer Dwayne Dias (right) tackles JV Parekh’s Suhaan Gakhar in Borivli yesterday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

It was a bright start for Holy Cross High School (Kurla) and Hiranandani Foundation School (Powai) in their boys under-16 second division campaign in the MSSA inter-school football tournament as they both registered comfortable victories in their matches held at the St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli, on Tuesday.

Holy Cross, despite missing a plethora of chances, had little problems in getting past SVKM JV Parekh International School. The Kurla outfit came through 2-1 with goals from Furqan Ansari and Dwayne Dias, while their opponents hit back through substitute Shaunak Hirani in the second half.

In the opening match of the day, Hiranandani Foundation, who led by a solitary goal at half-time, were hardly tested by Maneckji Cooper School as they secured a comfortable 2-0 win with goals from midfielders Ridhaan Hiran and substitute Hridhaan Kahate.

Clearly, the better of the two teams, Holy Cross, who gained a fourth-minute lead, doubled their advantage at the stroke of the opening quarter. Apart from enjoying a brief spell of possession, JV Parekh never really threatened Holy Cross.