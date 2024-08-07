Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai: Cyber fraud cases up from Rs 32 cr to Rs 753 cr in 2 years!
Mumbai: Pothole-free roads from Aug 18, thanks to Ganpati bappa
Thane to roll out electric double-decker buses: A first for the city!
Chikungunya cases surge in Juhu: Experts warn of growing numbers
Mumbai: Hospital staffer held for filming woman doctor in bathroom
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Holy Cross Hiranandani Foundation victorious

Holy Cross, Hiranandani Foundation victorious

Updated on: 07 August,2024 08:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Neeraj Anand | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Holy Cross, despite missing a plethora of chances, had little problems in getting past SVKM JV Parekh International School

Holy Cross, Hiranandani Foundation victorious

Holy Cross’s goalscorer Dwayne Dias (right) tackles JV Parekh’s Suhaan Gakhar in Borivli yesterday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article
Holy Cross, Hiranandani Foundation victorious
x
00:00

It was a bright start for Holy Cross High School (Kurla) and Hiranandani Foundation School (Powai) in their boys under-16 second division campaign in the MSSA inter-school football tournament as they both registered comfortable victories in their matches held at the St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli, on Tuesday.


Holy Cross, despite missing a plethora of chances, had little problems in getting past SVKM JV Parekh International School. The Kurla outfit came through 2-1 with goals from Furqan Ansari and Dwayne Dias, while their opponents hit back through substitute Shaunak Hirani in the second half.



Also Read: France beat Egypt 3-1 to face Spain in men’s final


In the opening match of the day, Hiranandani Foundation, who led by a solitary goal at half-time, were hardly tested by Maneckji Cooper School as they secured a comfortable 2-0 win with goals from midfielders Ridhaan Hiran and substitute Hridhaan Kahate.

Clearly, the better of the two teams, Holy Cross, who gained a fourth-minute lead, doubled their advantage at the stroke of the opening quarter. Apart from enjoying a brief spell of possession, JV Parekh never really threatened Holy Cross.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

MSSA football sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK