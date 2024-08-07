Breaking News
France beat Egypt 3-1 to face Spain in men's final

Updated on: 07 August,2024 08:33 AM IST  |  Lyon
AP , PTI |

The final of the men’s football tournament was in sight after France had been pushed to the limit by Egypt in Monday’s semi-final at Stade de Lyon

France's forward #14 Jean-Philippe Mateta, France's forward #07 Michael Olise and teammates celebrate victory at the end of the men's semi-final football match between France and Egypt during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Lyon Stadium in Lyon. Pic/AFP

France coach Thierry Henry stood with his arms outstretched, facing the jubilant crowd and soaking up the atmosphere.


Also Read: Taiwan threatens legal action over gender row



The final of the men’s football tournament was in sight after France had been pushed to the limit by Egypt in Monday’s semi-final at Stade de Lyon.


Jean-Philippe Mateta, meanwhile, was being mobbed by his teammates after scoring his second goal in a 3-1 win that sets up a final against Spain, who beat Morocco 2-1, at Parc des Princes on Friday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Paris Olympics 2024

