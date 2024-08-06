Breaking News
Paris Olympics 2024: India lose 2-3 to Germany in semis, to face Spain in bronze medal match

Updated on: 07 August,2024 12:16 AM IST  |  Paris
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

It was a dream chance for India to enter the final of the Olympics after 44 years but Germany played spoilsport to that

Paris Olympics 2024: India lose 2-3 to Germany in semis, to face Spain in bronze medal match

Indian men's hockey team (Pic: AFP)

India lost 2-3 to Germany in the semifinal of the men's hockey of the Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday.


It was a dream chance for India to enter the final of the Olympics after 44 years but Germany played spoilsport to that.



Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (7th) and Sukhjeet Singh (36th) scored for India, while Gonzalo Peillat (18th), Christopher Ruhr (27th) and Marco Miltkau (54th) were the scorers for Germany.


India will now take on Spain in the bronze medal match, while Germany will be up against Netherlands in the Paris Olympics 2024 final. 

Also Read: Vinesh Phogat becomes first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final

Earlier, the side handed over a 4-2 penalty shoot-out defeat to Great Britain in the quarters. During the match, India's player Amit Rohidas was shown a red card following his incident of raising his stick against a Great Britain player. 

The Indian side was reduced to 10 men and played for more than 40 minutes.

Goalkeeper, PR Sreejesh who is making his last tournament, showcased a rock-solid defence by making saves after saves.

Down by a man, it was India who took the lead through Harmanpreet Singh in the 22nd minute from a penalty corner before Great Britain drew level through Lee Morton from a field effort in the 27th minute.

Once Rohidas, a key defender and India's first rusher was given the controversial marching order, Great Britain attacked in numbers, constantly trying to take advantage of the one-man lead.

(With agency inputs)

2024 Paris Olympics Paris Olympics 2024 hockey sports sports news

