Zack Snyder gets prequel comic book for 'Rebel Moon' series

Zack Snyder. Pic/AFP

Filmmaker Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon' space opera is getting a comic book prequel series based on the origin story of one of its characters. 'Rebel Moon: Nemesis, ' from Titan Comics, will delve into the story of the Netflix film's cyborg sword master, Nemesis, played on-screen by Doona Bae, reported Variety.

The comic series, from award-winning writer Gail Simone and artist Federico Bertoni, will take place before Nemesis became a sword-wielding, partly mechanical assassin. It is described as an "action-packed and badass story in the style of a revenge western, in which an innocent woman finds herself in the path of Imperium soldiers who slaughter her family," as per the outlet.

"I feel like this story was a little bit destined to happen, somehow. My family and I were watching 'Rebel Moon' and really enjoying it, and I just immediately focused on Nemesis," said writer Simone. "I loved the badassery of her, but also the way she addressed grief and recognized it in others. I just was completely smitten with her, and I actually said to my family: Man, I would love to write her someday."

Simone added, "Well, someone was listening because I get this message that Zack would like to talk to me about writing that exact character. Who am I to argue with fate? She's a powerful character. She leaps off the page (and screen), and I cannot even explain how much I enjoyed playing in this sandbox." "Rebel Moon: Nemesis" marks the second comic book spin-off series following "Rebel Moon: House of the Bloodaxe," written by Snyder, released in early 2024 and also published by Titan.

"I'm so excited for fans to be back in the world of 'Rebel Moon' -- there are so many stories yet to be discovered, and the tale of Nemesis and her revenge is one fans won't want to miss," said Titan Comics editor Jake Devine, adding, "Not only does it unwrap the enigma of her character, but it has some epic assassinations, beautiful locations, and badass showdowns. Working with Gail has been a dream, and I can't wait for readers to immerse themselves in this extended universe that she's created," reported Variety.

