Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat beats Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in semis, confirms 4th medal for India

Updated on: 06 August,2024 10:44 PM IST  |  Paris
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

With this win in the semifinal, Vinesh guaranteed herself at least a silver medal at the ongoing Games

Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat beats Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in semis, confirms 4th medal for India

Vinesh Phogat (Pic: Wrestling Federation of India)

Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat beats Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in semis, confirms 4th medal for India
India's Vinesh Phogat (50kg) became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the final of the Paris Olympics 2024 with a convincing 5-0 win over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez on Tuesday.


With this win in the semifinal, Vinesh guaranteed herself at least a silver medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.



Both wrestlers got off to a cautious start but a passivity clock on Lopez meant that Vinesh got on the board with one technical point after the Cuban didn't take a risk.


Vinesh was leading 1-0 at the end of the first period.

She extended her dominance in the second period with four more points to seal the bout in her favour.

Earlier, Vinesh entered the semifinals on the back of two incredible wins, against reigning Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan and Ukraine's eighth seed Oksana Livach on a memorable day for the combative Indian grappler.

She faced a quarter-final exit in the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 editions. 

More updates to follow...

Vinesh Phogat Paris Olympics 2024 2024 Paris Olympics wrestling sports

