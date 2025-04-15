An unidentified man's body was found on an open plot in Thane’s Bhiwandi town, bearing multiple injuries. Police suspect a brutal murder and have launched a probe to identify both the victim and the culprits

The body of an unidentified man was discovered on an open plot of land in Maharashtra’s Thane district, raising strong suspicion of murder, according to police officials. The incident came to light on Monday morning when a passer-by noticed the corpse lying in a desolate area and promptly alerted the authorities.

As per PTI, the incident occurred in the Bhadwad locality of Bhiwandi town. The body was spotted around 11:30 am and reported to Shanti Nagar police station. Responding to the alert, police officials rushed to the scene and began their preliminary investigation.

According to PTI reports, the deceased male bore multiple injuries, which appeared to have been inflicted using stones. A senior official from Shanti Nagar police station informed that the victim had deep wounds to his head, neck, chest, and abdomen, indicating a violent assault. “The injuries suggest the man was attacked repeatedly with heavy objects, most likely stones,” said the official.

The identity of the deceased remains unknown at this time. He was not carrying any identification documents, and no missing person report matching his description has yet been filed in the area. Police officials are currently attempting to establish his identity through local informants and CCTV footage from the vicinity.

According to PTI, the body has been sent to a government-run hospital for a postmortem examination, the results of which are awaited and expected to shed more light on the exact cause and time of death. A case has been registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (murder) against unknown individuals.

(With inputs from PTI)