An official on Wednesday said that the Jalna Police has detected the murder case of a 41-year-old woman with the detention of a 13-year-old boy, reported news agency PTI.

Meera alias Sandhya Bondare was found to have been stoned to death in her fields at Antarwali Tembhi village in Jalna tehsil on March 25, reported PTI.

During the probe, police found that the woman had scolded a boy in the neighbourhood because he had been stopping water from a channel from reaching her fields. On one occasion, she threw his mobile phone in the water in a fit of rage, reported PTI.

Holding a grudge, the boy allegedly bludgeoned her to death with a stone when she was asleep in her fields on the afternoon of March 25.

He confessed to the crime, the official said, adding he would be produced before a Juvenile Justice Board.

Man held for wife's murder in Kashimira area

In another incident, a 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in the Kashimira area of the Thane district, police said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

Pappu Rathod allegedly strangulated his wife Nasreen Rathod (28) at home on Monday evening, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint filed by one of the neighbours, police registered an FIR under section 103(1) (murder) of the BNS.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

Woman's body found stuffed in sack in river at Palghar

Meanwhile, the body of an unidentified woman was found stuffed in a sack dumped in a river in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday, police said, reported PTI.

Villagers alerted the police in the morning about a sack floating in the Wagh River in Ghatkarpada on the Nashik-Mokhda-Jawhar Road, an official said.

He said the police team found the decomposed body of a woman in her 20s in the sack.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the official said, adding that a case was registered under sections 103(1)(murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, reported PTI.

He said that it appears that the woman was strangled, and her body was packed in a sack and dumped in the river.

A probe has been initiated, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)