A 55-year-old member of a criminal gang accused of robbery and murder bid in Maharashtra's Palghar has been arrested from Jalna district after evading capture for 21 years, police said on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.

Baburao Anna Kale, who is accused of robbery and murder bid, is a Pardhi gang member who had concealed his identity to evade arrest was apprehended on Friday, stated PTI.

The accused was traced to a house at a farm in his native village Valkhed under Partur taluka in Jalna, the police said.

On January 9, 2003, four persons broke into a bungalow at Bolinj-Agashi in Palghar's Virar area, PTI stated.

They tied-up the house occupants, held them at knifepoint while covering their faces with blankets and stole gold ornaments of Rs 1.33 lakh and Rs 25,000 cash, senior police inspector Rahul Rakha said, reported PTI.

Using the same method the robbers also target a neighbouring bunglow, but faed to find any valuables there.

The Virar police registered an FIR the same day against the then unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 342 (wrongful confinement), 457 (lurking house-trespass), 511 (attempt to commit an offence) and 34 (common intention), the official said, reported PTI.

Suchinath alias Rajesh Satyavan Pawar, on of the accused, was apprehended in 2005, and a charge sheet was filed against him. The police official said that the three others, including Kale, remained at large.

The official said that in the recent months, the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar (MBVV) crime branch made a renewed effort to conduct the probe during which they received a tip about Kale residing in his village in Jalna, reported PTI.

Kale was traced in a village in Jalna and was arrested on Friday by a crime branch team, with the assistance of local police, the police official said.

During interrogation, it came to light that Kale was involved in at least 10 other cases, including of property theft and attempt to murder, registered at various police stations in Jalna and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the official said, reported PTI.

The other two accused in the 2003 robbery case were still at large, the police said.

(With inputs from PTI)