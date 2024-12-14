Breaking News
Dadar Hanuman temple won't be demolished, notice stayed: BJP
Mumbai Police nabs four for possession, sale and supply of ganja
Aaditya Thackeray performs 'maha-aarti' at Hanuman temple in Dadar
Have not resigned as Maharashtra Congress chief: Patole
Thane court settles four fatal accident claims with compensation of Rs 4.84 cr
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Four killed 24 injured in collision between bus and truck in Maharashtras Jalna

Four killed, 24 injured in collision between bus and truck in Maharashtra's Jalna

Updated on: 14 December,2024 10:44 PM IST  |  Jalna
PTI |

Top

The accident occurred around 4 pm in the Nava Road area when the bus belonging to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) with about 60 passengers was going to Mahurgad from Malegaon

Four killed, 24 injured in collision between bus and truck in Maharashtra's Jalna

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Four killed, 24 injured in collision between bus and truck in Maharashtra's Jalna
x
00:00

Four passengers were killed and 24 others injured after a truck and a state transport bus collided near Jalna city in central Maharashtra on Saturday, an official said.


The accident occurred around 4 pm in the Nava Road area when the bus belonging to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) with about 60 passengers was going to Mahurgad from Malegaon, he said.


The bus collided with a truck, which passengers claimed was being driven recklessly. The impact was so severe that both vehicles were badly mangled and some of the occupants of the bus had to be pulled out by locals, said the official.


He said the accident left four persons dead and 24 injured, all travelling on the bus.

The injured passengers were taken to the District Government Hospital in Jalna. Of them, three are in serious condition, he said.

Passengers claimed the truck driver was drunk.

Police arrested the driver, who was not yet identified.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Maharashtra Accident Bus Accident maharashtra state road transport corporation India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK