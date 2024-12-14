Breaking News
Mumbai Police holds 'Grievance Redressal Day', 1,086 complaints addressed

Updated on: 14 December,2024 10:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

The grievances addressed included both cognizable and non-cognizable complaints, along with written concerns from citizens, an official said

Mumbai Police holds 'Grievance Redressal Day', 1,086 complaints addressed

The initiative is aimed at addressing the concerns of citizens

Mumbai Police on Saturday held 'Grievance Redressal Day' at city police station and addressed as many as 1,086 complaints in a single day, an official said.


The officials said that Grievance Redressal Day was held across all police stations under the Mumbai Police Commissionerate, following directives from the Commissioner of Police Mumbai and the Special Commissioner of Police Mumbai, and with the supervision of the Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order).


They said that the initiative, organised every Saturday, is aimed at addressing the concerns of citizens, especially women and senior citizens.


During December 14 session, a total of 1,086 complainants were attended to across the city.

"The grievances addressed included both cognizable and non-cognizable complaints, along with written concerns from citizens. Of the total complainants, 474 were women and 134 were senior citizens," said an official.

The police officials said that the senior officers from each police station personally interacted with the complainants, listening to their issues and working to resolve them. The focus of Saturday's grievance sessions was on issues specifically faced by women and senior citizens, the two groups are often vulnerable to various challenges and the police aims to curbs issues faced by them.

 



