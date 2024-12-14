After days of undercover investigation, a team from LT Marg police, with the assistance of Dongri police officials, set a trap at Tantanpura Street in Dongri to nab the suspects

Mumbai Police has nabbed four suspects for allegedly being possession of ganja, an official said, adding that they were also involved in sale and supply of ganja in the city.

The LT Marg police in Mumbai arrested the four suspects in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case for allegedly being in possession of ganja, also known as marijuan, an official said.

According to the police, the arrested accused are identified as Danish Merchant alias Chikna Phantom (35), Kader Gulam Shaikh alias Kadir Fanta (34), Mohammad Ashiqur Rahman (31), and Rehaan Ansari (23), all residents of Nagpada and Dongri.

Rahman was the first of the four to be arrested near Marine Line railway station, where he was found in possession of ganja, an official said.

During his interrogation in police custody, Rahman, who already has multiple NDPS cases against him, disclosed how he acquired the narcotic substance from Ansari in the Dongri area.

Following the information, the police began searching Ansari, who was later arrested in the same area with more ganja in his possession.

Rahman and Ansari then revealed details about the other two accused, Phantom and Fanta, who sourced the drugs and sold them to their customers.

After days of undercover investigation, a team from LT Marg police, with the assistance of Dongri police officials, set a trap at Tantanpura Street in Dongri to nab the suspects.

On December 13, posing as customers, the police managed to apprehend Phantom and Fanta, who were subsequently arrested for the sale and supply of narcotic drugs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The operation was led by LT Marg police’s ATC squad, with PSI Raghunath Gaikwad overseeing the team.