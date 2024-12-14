According to the press release issued by Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate, the combating operation was undertaken jointly by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) and Economic Offenses Branch (EOB) of the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch on Thursday night

In a combating operation, the crime branch of Navi Mumbai Police has arrested 16 African nationals for their involvement in the drug business, police said, adding that three of them have been arrested for using a fake passport or staying without a visa, reported news agency ANI.

According to the press release issued by Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate, the combating operation was undertaken jointly by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) and Economic Offenses Branch (EOB) of the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch on Thursday night.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Bhausaheb Dhole said that the police have seized drugs worth approximately Rs 12 crore from the arrested African nationals. The raids were conducted in 25 places under the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate, reported ANI.

"A total of 150 police officers and enforcers of Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate participated in the combating operation. They raided a total of 25 places within the Commissionerate limits and seized 2 kg 45 grams of cocaine (worth approximately Rs 10.22 crore), 663 grams of MD Powder (worth approximately Rs 1.48 crore), 58 grams of methylene (worth approximately Rs. 11.60 lakh), 23 grams of charas (worth approximately Rs. 3.45 lakh), 31 grams of ganja (worth approximately Rs 6 thousand) have been seized," the press release read, reported ANI.

Moreover, notices to leave the country have been issued to 73 African citizens whose passports and visas have expired.

Man held in Mumbai's Powai area with charas worth Rs 3.30 cr, firearm

A man was arrested allegedly with more than 13 kilograms of charas worth Rs 3.30 crore and a country-made firearm in Powai area in Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday, reported PTI.

Mohhamad Sadique Hanif Sayyad (46) was held after a car was intercepted near Vihar Sarovar by a patrolling team, the Powai police station official said, reported PTI.

"We found 6 kilograms of charas and a country-made gun in his possession. His questioning led to recovery of 7.185 kilograms of charas from Chandshahvalli dargah compound. We have seized 13.217 kilograms of charas worth Rs 3.30 crore in all. The vehicle has also been impounded," the official said, reported PTI.

"He was charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Arms Act. Sayyad has two previous drug supply cases and one drug consumption case against his name. A probe is underway into the source of the charas and his peddling network," the official added.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)