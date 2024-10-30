Breaking News
Mumbai: This 350m missing link will make walk to Bandra Terminus a breeze
Salman Khan’s security: Pranksters become a pain for police
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: 20 out of 36 Mumbai seats have nepo candidates
Mumbai: FIR against Antop Hill dog-killer
Thane: Three murders in five days in Ulhasnagar locality
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Navi Mumbai Nigerian food outlets selling drugs busted in Kharghar

Navi Mumbai: Nigerian food outlets selling drugs busted in Kharghar

Updated on: 30 October,2024 09:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

107 gram of mephedrone worth over Rs 23 lakh seized during the raids

Navi Mumbai: Nigerian food outlets selling drugs busted in Kharghar

More than 150 police officers were involved in the operation on Monday night

Listen to this article
Navi Mumbai: Nigerian food outlets selling drugs busted in Kharghar
x
00:00

The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch conducted raids at two “Nigerian kitchens” in Kharghar, arresting 20 Nigerian nationals. Led by Navi Mumbai Commissioner of Police Milind Bharambe, over 150 officers and a forensic team took part in the operation. The Crime Branch seized mephedrone worth R23,77,500. More details are awaited.


According to the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch, the kitchens, identified as ‘Lemon’ and ‘Gemini’, were run by the Nigerian drug syndicate in Kharghar for the past few months, offering African food and organising drug parties. “We had specific information, and based on that, raids were conducted on Monday night, leading to the arrest of 20 Nigerians, including both men and women,” said ACP Ajaykumar Landge of Navi Mumbai Crime Branch.


According to Sandeep Nigade, senior police inspector from the Anti-Narcotics Cell (Navi Mumbai police), a total of 107 gram of mephedrone worth over R23 lakh was seized during the raids. Officials discovered that many of the accused have multiple criminal cases against them, and some were staying in India illegally despite their visas having expired.


The Crime Branch is now investigating the syndicate’s network, which supplies narcotics in Navi Mumbai and nearby cities. Officials stated that this was a large syndicate operating from Kharghar, which has now been dismantled.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kharghar navi mumbai Crime News maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK