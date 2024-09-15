The accused, the Nigerian nationals, were nabbed near a temple in Kopar Khairane on Saturday night, senior inspector Sandeep Nigade of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) said

Representational Image

Listen to this article Three Nigerian nationals held with drugs worth Rs 75.4 lakh in Navi Mumbai x 00:00

Three Nigerian nationals have been arrested for alleged possession of mephedrone and cocaine worth Rs 75.4 lakh in Navi Mumbai, police said on Sunday, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, the Nigerian nationals, were nabbed near a temple in Kopar Khairane on Saturday night, senior inspector Sandeep Nigade of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) said.

The accused, Silvasa Nnachor (42), Ejike Donatus Ogugua (40), and Sunday Ezeobi (42), were residents of Kopar Khairane, he said, reported PTI.

The ANC team seized 101.52 gm of mephedrone and 201.2 gm of cocaine worth Rs 75.4 lakh from the trio, the official said, adding that a probe is on to find out where the drugs were sourced from and the intended customers, reported PTI.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

NCB Mumbai disposes about 982 kg of illicit drugs

Mumbai Zonal Unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has disposed of about 982.100 kg of illicit drugs, which were earlier seized by the national nodal drug law enforcement agency. The illicit drugs were seized in various cases wherein numerous offenders, including foreign nationals, were arrested during the investigation, reported ANI.

A Regular Drug Disposal Committee (RDDC) was constituted in accordance with the guidelines, after which the cases were reviewed and only fit cases were selected for disposal. Accordingly, all legal terms were complied with, after which the seized drugs were finally disposed of through incineration on Thursday (September 12) at Mumbai Waste Management Ltd., Taloja, Maharashtra, reported ANI.

Among the disposal conducted, 20 kgs Mephedrone seized from Dongri Mumbai in June 2023 was also disposed of, wherein multiple accused persons with criminal antecedents, including kingpin, financiers, and key associates, were arrested and multi crore assets have seized.

The disposed drugs include Ganja, Mephedrone, Ephedrine, CBCS, Nitrazepam tablets, Heroin, Cocaine, MDMA/Ecstasy, Methamphetamine, Charas, Opium, Zolpidem, Alprazolam, and Tramadol, totalling to 982.100 kg. These were seized from multiple international as well as interstate drug syndicates, reported ANI.

NCB has been robustly engaged towards ensuring a drug-free society, in which it has clamped down the interstate as well as international drug syndicates by curbing the drug trafficking and bursting the financial linkages.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)