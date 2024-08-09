The action was taken on Thursday by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Navi Mumbai police's crime branch in Sanpada area

An official on Friday said that the police have seized mephedrone drugs worth more than Rs 24 lakh from Navi Mumbai and arrested two persons in this connection, reported news agency PTI.

The action was taken on Thursday by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Navi Mumbai police's crime branch in Sanpada area and the two drug peddlers arrested in the case were identified as Salam Islam Khan (45) and Mohsin Aslam Khan (37), he said while sharing an update on Navi Mumbai crime, reported PTI.

"Based on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at a place on the Palm Beach Road around 2 pm and seized 121 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 24.20 lakh from the duo," senior inspector Neeraj Chowdhary said while sharing an update on Navi Mumbai crime, reported PTI.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at the Vashi police station in this connection, he said, adding that a probe into the case was on.

In another case, police have arrested a 30-year-old man after seizing charas valued at Rs 6.24 lakh from his possession in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday, reported PTI.

The man was found moving in a suspicious manner near a skywalk of Dombivli railway station on Tuesday.

During checking, the police found him to be possessing 1.18 kg of charas, the official from Dombivli police station said.

The contraband was seized and the man, hailing from Darbhanga in Bihar, was arrested and booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said, reported PTI.

The police were trying to find out from where the drug was procured and to whom it was to be sold.

Earlier in May, the Mumbai Police has busted a drug-making unit in Rajasthan and seized mephedrone worth over Rs 100 crore, an official said.

A raid was conducted in Rajasthan's Jodhpur and drugs, drug producing materials were seized by the team of police officials, he said.

The total value of the seizure is worth around Rs 107 crore, he added.

The action came after the investigations in a case where the police officials from Sakinaka Police Station in suburban Mumbai nabbed two suspects with mephedrone worth over Rs 3 crore in Mumbai in December 2023.

The police investigations revealed that the suspects had allegedly got the drugs from a person running a 'drug manufacturing unit' in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, the official said.

A team of police officials reached Jodhpur and raided the premises. They found that he was allegedly producing drugs in the unit, police sources said.

Apart from mephedrone and raw materials used to make the drug were also seized from the unit being run by a man.

All three persons have been booked under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigations were underway.

(With inputs from PTI)