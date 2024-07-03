Breaking News
Mumbai: Police bust major inter-state drug racket, 15 arrested; seize drugs worth Rs 327 cr

Updated on: 03 July,2024 01:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

According to police sources, among the arrested suspects, some have direct connections with the underworld

Among the arrested suspects some have direct connections with the underworld

The Kashimira police have exposed an inter-state drug racket and arrested 15 people from various states, including Telangana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra. They have seized drugs and raw chemicals used in the production of MD drugs, valued at approximately Rs 327 crore.


According to police sources, among the arrested suspects, some have direct connections with the underworld.



