Mumbai: Police bust major inter-state drug racket, 15 arrested; seize drugs worth Rs 327 cr

The Kashimira police have exposed an inter-state drug racket and arrested 15 people from various states, including Telangana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra. They have seized drugs and raw chemicals used in the production of MD drugs, valued at approximately Rs 327 crore.

According to police sources, among the arrested suspects, some have direct connections with the underworld.

