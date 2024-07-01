Breaking News
Mumbai: Two killed after their bike falls off bridge in Goregaon

Updated on: 01 July,2024 10:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

The incident took place on in the wee hours of Monday. Both of them died at the spot, an official said

Mumbai: Two killed after their bike falls off bridge in Goregaon

Representational Pic/File

Mumbai: Two killed after their bike falls off bridge in Goregaon
A biker and pillion rider was killed after their bike fell off the Goregaon bridge in Mumbai on Monday morning, an official said.


According to the police, the biker was allegedly riding at high speed and lost control of the vehicle which fell from the Goregaon East-West flyover and landed near the MTNL junction at S.V. Road in Goregaon West.


The incident took place on in the wee hours of Monday. Both of them died at the spot, an official said.


According to the police sources one of the deceased was identified as Vaibhav Ramdas Gamre, 28 who resides in Adarsh Nagar, Teen Dongri in Goregaon West while the other was a resident of Goregaon East. He was 24-years-old.

The Goregaon Police rushed to the spot after receiving the information and reached the spot and rushed the duo to Trauma Hospital in Jogeshwari East.

"The doctors at the hospital declared the duo 'brought dead'," said an officer.

Gamre's dead body was handed to his wife. The relatives of the other deceased were informed about the incident.

"An ADR has been registered in the matter and further investigation is underway," said senior inspector Dilip Bhosle from Goregaon police station.

