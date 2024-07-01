Maharashtra: Four killed, one injured after car rams into truck in Yavatmal

The accident occurred on Nagpur-Tuljapur highway in Kalambh taluka in the morning, an official said

At least four persons were killed and one was injured after their car rammed into a truck on a highway in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra on Monday, the police said, reported the PTI.

The accident occurred on Nagpur-Tuljapur highway in Kalambh taluka in the morning, an official said.

The victims were driving down from Punjab to Takhat Hazur Sahib Gurdwara in Nanded, he said, as per the PTI.

The car rammed into the truck from behind, killing four occupants, the official said.

Bhajan Kaur (60), Balvir Kaur (74), Tejindra Singh (39) and driver Suraj Singh (44) died, while one person sustained injuries and was shifted to a hospital for treatment, he said, the news agency reported on Monday.

Schoolgirl killed, 6 injured in autorickshaw-bike motorcycle in Palghar

A schoolgirl was killed and and six persons were injured in a collision between an autorickshaw and motorcycle on Dahanu-Jawhar road in Palghar district in Maharashtra on Monday, a police official said, reported the PTI.

The incident took place in the morning near Charoti village when the autorickshaw stopped midway and the two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction rammed into it, he said.

"The autorickshaw overturned resulting in the death of 14-year-old Sangeeta Dokphode, who was going to school in the vehicle. Six others were injured, some of whom are serious and are being treated at Kasa sub district hospital. A probe into the incident is underway," the Palghar police official added, according to the PTI.

3 persons killed, 1 injured as speeding SUV rams into car in Ahmedabad

Meanwhile, in an another incident, at least three persons were killed and one was critically injured when a speeding SUV rammed into another car in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Monday morning, police said, reported the PTI.

The accident took place at a 'T' junction on the Sardar Patel Ring Road at around 5 am, they said.

The number plate of the SUV belonged to another car, sources said, as per the PTI.

The State Monitoring Cell (SMC), which keeps a watch on illegal liquor sale in Gujarat, denied reports that its team was chasing the SUV.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic (West), Neeta Desai said the SUV driver was in their "custody" and a probe was ordered to find out if he was speeding because of their involvement in any illegal activity.

She said the SUV coming from the Vaishnodevi Circle hit the other car when the latter was taking a turn towards Rajpath Club Road.

(with PTI inputs)