Breaking News
Mumbai: Two killed after their bike falls off bridge in Goregaon
Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab wins from Mumbai Graduates seat
Mumbai: BMC completes Barfiwala flyover integration with Gokhale flyover
Two booked for manhandling woman PSI, other cops in Bhiwandi
Maharashtra: Man dies four days after consuming poison at work place in Thane
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Four killed one injured after car rams into truck in Yavatmal

Maharashtra: Four killed, one injured after car rams into truck in Yavatmal

Updated on: 01 July,2024 09:30 PM IST  |  Yavatmal
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The accident occurred on Nagpur-Tuljapur highway in Kalambh taluka in the morning, an official said

Maharashtra: Four killed, one injured after car rams into truck in Yavatmal

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Four killed, one injured after car rams into truck in Yavatmal
x
00:00

At least four persons were killed and one was injured after their car rammed into a truck on a highway in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra on Monday, the police said, reported the PTI.


The accident occurred on Nagpur-Tuljapur highway in Kalambh taluka in the morning, an official said.


The victims were driving down from Punjab to Takhat Hazur Sahib Gurdwara in Nanded, he said, as per the PTI.


The car rammed into the truck from behind, killing four occupants, the official said.

Bhajan Kaur (60), Balvir Kaur (74), Tejindra Singh (39) and driver Suraj Singh (44) died, while one person sustained injuries and was shifted to a hospital for treatment, he said, the news agency reported on Monday.

Schoolgirl killed, 6 injured in autorickshaw-bike motorcycle in Palghar

A schoolgirl was killed and and six persons were injured in a collision between an autorickshaw and motorcycle on Dahanu-Jawhar road in Palghar district in Maharashtra on Monday, a police official said, reported the PTI.

The incident took place in the morning near Charoti village when the autorickshaw stopped midway and the two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction rammed into it, he said.

"The autorickshaw overturned resulting in the death of 14-year-old Sangeeta Dokphode, who was going to school in the vehicle. Six others were injured, some of whom are serious and are being treated at Kasa sub district hospital. A probe into the incident is underway," the Palghar police official added, according to the PTI.

3 persons killed, 1 injured as speeding SUV rams into car in Ahmedabad

Meanwhile, in an another incident, at least three persons were killed and one was critically injured when a speeding SUV rammed into another car in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Monday morning, police said, reported the PTI.

The accident took place at a 'T' junction on the Sardar Patel Ring Road at around 5 am, they said.

The number plate of the SUV belonged to another car, sources said, as per the PTI.

The State Monitoring Cell (SMC), which keeps a watch on illegal liquor sale in Gujarat, denied reports that its team was chasing the SUV.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic (West), Neeta Desai said the SUV driver was in their "custody" and a probe was ordered to find out if he was speeding because of their involvement in any illegal activity.

She said the SUV coming from the Vaishnodevi Circle hit the other car when the latter was taking a turn towards Rajpath Club Road.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra yavatmal Accident India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK