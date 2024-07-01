He died during treatment on June 30, a Manpada police station officer said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Man dies four days after consuming poison at work place in Thane x 00:00

A man died during treatment in a hospital four days after he consumed poison allegedly due to work pressure at an industrial unit in Thane district of Maharashtra, the police said on Monday, reported the PTI.

The man identified as 37-year-old Arun Sharman was admitted to a hospital in Dombivli area on June 26. He died during treatment on June 30, a Manpada police station officer said, as per the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Prima facie, Sharman consumed some poisonous substance in the office of the company due to work pressure. He was initially rushed to a hospital in Dombivli and later shifted to another hospital where he breathed his last on Sunday," police said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

Woman poisons 9-month-old son, dies by suicide in Chandrapur

Meanwhile, a woman allegedly poisoned her 9-month-old son, who survived, before hanging herself in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, an official said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

The Chandrapur Police have registered a case against the woman's husband and in-laws after her mother accused them of harassing her daughter.

According to the PTI, The woman identified as 27-year-old Pallavi Vinod Dhoke fed some insecticide to her baby and hanged herself at her matrimonial home in Shegaon (Bk) village, about 60 km from the district headquarters, on Friday evening when other family members were away.

After returning home, her family members called the police who rushed Pallavi and the baby to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, the official said. The baby was then shifted to a private hospital in Chandrapur and he is said to be in a stable condition, as per the PTI.

However, Pallavi's mother accused her in-laws of torturing her daughter over money. On her complaint, police registered a case against Pallavi's husband and his parents, the official said, the news agency reported on Saturday.

Teen boy consumes rat poison after assault by aunts, recuperating in hospital

In an another incident, a 16-year-old boy consumed rat poison after being beaten up allegedly by his two aunts, a Mumbai police official said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

The incident happened on Friday in the Dadar residence of the two women after he refused to go for some work, the Bandra Kurla Complex police station official said.

"He ran away to his father's place in Bharat Nagar in Bandra, bought rat poison and consumed it. He is recuperating in Bhabha Hospital. His father's statement has been recorded and we have issued summonses to the two aunts to join the investigation into the incident," Sub Inspector Rahul Chandanshiv of BKC police station said.

(with PTI inputs)