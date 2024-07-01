Maharashtra: Thane police issues notification for bars, says 'follow time limit, liquor serving rules strictly' 

Breaking News
Updated on: 01 July,2024 04:48 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

The notification issued by the police further said that all such establishments must shut at 1:30 am, while liquor should not be served to anyone below the age of 18

Representational Pic/File

Maharashtra's Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dhumbre has issued prohibitory orders with regard to 21 items for restaurants, bars and permits rooms till August 27, an official said on Monday, reported the PTI.


According to the PTI, the notification under section 144 of CrPC was issued on June 29 because serving notices individually was not possible, he added.


"It has come to our notice that certain incidents affecting public peace and order are frequently occurring in and around bars, permit rooms, restaurants. It has also been pointed out that some owners of such establishments are either not taking proper precautions to prevent these incidents or are deliberately engaging in actions that lead to such incidents," the notification said, as per the PTI.


"Some owners are blatantly violating mandatory rules and regulations, creating a fertile ground for offensive incidents. Additionally, some guests/customers visiting these establishments behave improperly, causing a sense of insecurity among other customers, including women. To prevent such incidents and ensure peace in these establishments and surrounding areas, a notification is being issued under Article 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC)," it added.

The notification issued by the police further said that all such establishments must shut at 1:30 am, while liquor should not be served to anyone below the age of 18. 

Details of the foreign artists who will perform in such establishments should be provided to the police 15 days in advance, it said.

CCTVs must cover all areas of these establishments and recording of the footage must be available for 30 days, the notification added.

Liquor should not be served on roof tops and open spaces if valid permit for the same is not not obtained. If the roof top has permit then it should be ensured that noise level norms are adhered to strictly. There should be boards that prominently display rules banning all kinds of drugs," the notification said, the news agency reported on Monday.

The Maharashtra government has launched a drive against irregularities related to bars and restaurants after a video of a Pune based establishment showed some youths allegedly consuming drugs.

(with PTI inputs)

