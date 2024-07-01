Maharashtra: First FIR registered under new criminal law in Sawantwadi, says Fadnavis

The case was registered under three new criminal laws, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) that replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis addresses the media.

The first FIR under the new Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) was registered by the Sawantwadi police in Sindhudurg district in Maharashtra on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in the state assembly, reported PTI.

As per the news agency report, Fadnavis did not give details of the case.

Three new criminal laws came into effect on Monday reportedly bringing far-reaching changes to the Indian criminal justice system.

Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, said in the House that the first FIR under the new criminal law provisions was registered at 2.19 a.m. at the Sawantwadi police station, reported PTI.

He also mentioned Maharashtra having a woman chief secretary for the first time following the appointment of Sujata Saunik to the post.

Rashmi Shukla is the first woman Director General of Police (DGP) of Maharashtra, he added.

Saunik, an IAS officer of the 1987 batch, took over as Maharashtra's chief secretary, on Sunday, becoming the first woman in Maharashtra's 64-year-old history to occupy the top post.

Shukla assumed the role of Maharashtra's DGP in January this year, reported PTI.

Reportedly, Devendra Fadnavis also said the state legislature will move a congratulatory motion for the Indian cricket team for winning the T20 World Cup.

He noted that a law to curb exam paper leaks will be enacted during the ongoing Maharashtra assembly monsoon session of the state legislature, reported news agency PTI.

Devendra Fadnavis announced in the state assembly while replying to a supplementary question during the Question Hour on the issue of recruitment in government jobs.

Congress member Balasaheb Thorat, NCP (SP) legislator Rohit Pawar, BJP's Ashish Shelar and Bhaskar Jadhav of the Shiv Sena (UBT) asked the government if it will enact a strong law to curb paper leaks, reported PTI.

Fadnavis said a bill will be tabled in this Maharashtra assembly monsoon session itself for the enactment of the law, reported PTI.

(with inputs from PTI)