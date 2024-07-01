Maharashtra: Village sarpanch killed, one injured in attack in Beed; NCP (SP) leader, four aides booked

A case has been registered against NCP (SP) leader Shashikant alias Baban Gitte and four of his aides for the incident that occurred in the Bank Colony area of Parli tehsil in Beed

A sarpanch of a village was killed and one person was injured after they were attacked allegedly by an office-bearer of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) and his aides in Maharashtra's Beed district, the police said on Monday, reported the PTI.

The victims, Bapurao Andhale, the sarpanch of Maralwadi village, and Gyanba Gitte, went to the home of one of the accused persons, and a quarrel ensued between Andhale and Shashikant, he said, as per the PTI.

The victims, Bapurao Andhale, the sarpanch of Maralwadi village, and Gyanba Gitte, went to the home of one of the accused persons, and a quarrel ensued between Andhale and Shashikant, he said, as per the PTI.

Shashikant allegedly took out his pistol and fired at Bapurao, after which his aide Rajabhau Neharkar attacked him with a sickle and killed him, the official said.

Gyanba Gitte was also shot and attacked by the accused, he said.

The accused have been booked under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act, the official said.

"We have registered an offence against five people, one of whom is injured, and a search is on for the other four," Superintendent of Police Nandkumar Thakur said, the news agency reported on Monday.

Man held for bid to kill youth in Thane

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the police have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly attempting to kill a youth following suspicion that the latter planned to kidnap his sister in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Monday, according to the PTI.

The accused, who already has a number of criminal cases registered against him, went to the 21-year-old victim's house in Ambernath area in Thane on Saturday.

He took the victim on a motorbike to an isolated place in Chiradgaon and asked if the latter was planning to kidnap his sister, the official from Hill Line police station said.

The accused allegedly abused the victim and attacked on his head with a sickle, he said.

The victim, who was severely injured, ran away from there and reached a nearby hospital where he was undergoing treatment, the official said.

(with PTI inputs)