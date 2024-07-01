Maharashtra: Two booked for manhandling woman PSI, other cops in Bhiwandi

Breaking News
Updated on: 01 July,2024 05:25 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

A police team had gone to deliver letters to two persons to be present for a medical examination in connection with a case, the Nizampura police station official said

Representational Pic/File

Two persons were booked in Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly manhandling three police personnel, including a woman sub inspector, an official said on Monday, reported the PTI.


A police team had gone to deliver letters to two persons to be present for a medical examination in connection with a case, the Nizampura police station official said.


"However, the accused manhandled the team, resulting in scratches on the neck of the 32-year-old woman PSI, and also abused them. The two accused were booked under Indian Penal Code sections on Sunday for stopping a public servant from discharging official duty, criminal intimidation and other offences. They have not been arrested," he said, as per the PTI.


Man held for bid to kill youth in Thane

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the police have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly attempting to kill a youth following suspicion that the latter planned to kidnap his sister in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Monday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the accused, who already has a number of criminal cases registered against him, went to the 21-year-old victim's house in Ambernath area in Thane district on Saturday.

The suspect took the victim on a motorbike to an isolated place in Chiradgaon and asked if the latter was planning a conspiracy to kidnap his sister, the official from Hill Line police station in Thane said.

The suspect man allegedly abused the victim and attacked on his head with a sickle, he said.

The victim was severely injured in the incident and he ran away from there and reached a nearby hospital where he was undergoing treatment, the official said, as per the PTI.

Based on the victim's complaint, the accused was arrested on Sunday and booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and provisions of the Arms Act, he added, the news agency reported on Monday, the news agency reported on Monday.

(with PTI inputs)

