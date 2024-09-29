Based on a tip, the police laid a trap on a road in the Ulwe area on Friday evening and nabbed the duo, aged 39 and 45, the official said

An official on Sunday said that police have arrested a food delivery person and a farmhouse operator after seizing mephedrone drug valued at Rs 14.26 lakh from them in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, reported news agency PTI.

Based on a tip, the police laid a trap on a road in the Ulwe area on Friday evening and nabbed the duo, aged 39 and 45, the official said while sharing an update on the Navi Mumbai drugs case, reported PTI.

The police seized from their possession 71.3 gm of mephedrone packed in two plastic covers, the official from Panvel Town police station said while sharing an update on the Navi Mumbai drugs case, reported PTI.

An FIR was registered against them under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said, reported PTI.

The police were trying to find out from where the accused procured the drugs and to whom they planned to sell them, the official said.

Brazilian woman held after recovery of 124 cocaine capsules concealed in her body

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested a Brazilian woman after recovering 124 cocaine-filled capsules that she swallowed before landing at the Mumbai International Airport, an official said, reported PTI.

The value of the seized contraband, which was being brought for smuggling in India, is estimated to be Rs 9.73 crore, he said, adding that a probe was on to trace other members of the international drug syndicate.

The woman was intercepted on a specific input after she landed from Sao Paulo on Wednesday, a DRI Mumbai zonal unit official said on Sunday, reported PTI.

The passenger admitted to having ingested capsules containing drugs and carrying them in her body for smuggling into India. She was produced before a magistrate and admitted to the state-run JJ Hospital, reported PTI.

"She purged 124 capsules containing 973 grams of cocaine, valued at Rs 9.73 crore in the illicit market. The substance, purported to be cocaine as per the field test report, was seized on Saturday under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," the official said, reported PTI.

The passenger has been arrested and further investigation is underway to trace other members of the international drug syndicate, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)