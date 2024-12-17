Darve requested the government to take action against these institutions and order them to implement the name change

Representational Image

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council Ambadas Danve on Tuesday claimed that the railway station, airport, district cooperative banks and other institutions in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar were still using the district's old name, PTI reported.

Raising the issue in the council, the Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader stated that Aurangabad was renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar by the state government with approval from the Centre.

He said that the name change had not been implemented at the railway station, airport, district cooperative banks, market committees, and other institutions in the district, PTI reported.

He highlighted that the case was similar in Dharashiv and Ahilya Nagar.

Darve requested the government to take action against these institutions and order them to implement the name change, PTI cited.

Maharashtra council passes resolution to rename seven Mumbai local train stations

The Maharashtra legislative council on July 9, unanimously passed a resolution to rename seven Mumbai local train stations, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the Mahayuti government were expected to submit the new names to the Union government for approval.

The resolution, moved by state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil, was adopted unanimously.

The names of most of the stations on the Mumbai local train network are in English, and it has been argued that they carry a colonial legacy.

As per the resolution, Currey Road station will be renamed Lalbaug, Sandhurst Road as Dongri, Marine Lines as Mumbadevi, and Charni Road will be named as Girgaon, the news agency reported.

The renaming of Sandhurst Road will be effective on the Central Line as well as the Harbour Line.

Among other stations, Cotton Green station will be renamed Kalachowki, Dockyard Road as Mazgaon, and King's Circle as Tirthankar Parswanath.

Notably, Mumbai had witnessed such changes before, with iconic stations like Victoria Terminus (VT) renamed to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Elphinstone Road to Prabhadevi, which adding to the momentum of embracing culturally resonant nomenclature for public spaces.

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition in the council, Ambadas Danve, raised a question regarding renaming the airport in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, currently called Aurangabad airport.

However, Danve's demand for discussion was rejected by deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe, stating the concerned minister could respond to his query later.

The Maharashtra government had previously changed the names of Aurangabad and Osmanabad districts in Marathwada region to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv, respectively.

Earlier, the Maharashtra Cabinet has approved renaming some of the Mumbai local train railway stations that currently carry names from the British colonial era.



(With inputs from PTI)