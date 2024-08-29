Ganeshotsav was popularised as a public festival by Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak in 1893; at a time when India was under British colonial rule, Tilak saw an opportunity to unite people across caste, religion, and class through a common celebration

Pic/Pixabay

Ganeshotsav, the grand festival celebrating Lord Ganesha, has been integral to Mumbai's cultural and social fabric for many years. What began as a modest and private affair has transformed into one of India's most significant public festivals. The Ganeshotsav 2024, also called the Ganesh festival, has changed a lot from its inception to its present-day grandeur.