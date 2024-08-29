Breaking News
Ganeshotsav 2024: Preserving heritage in a changing world

Updated on: 29 August,2024 09:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ronak Mastakar | ronak.mastakar@mid-day.com

Ganeshotsav was popularised as a public festival by Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak in 1893; at a time when India was under British colonial rule, Tilak saw an opportunity to unite people across caste, religion, and class through a common celebration

Pic/Pixabay

Key Highlights

  1. Ganeshotsav has been integral to Mumbai`s cultural and social fabric for many years
  2. What began as private affair has transformed into one of most significant public festivals
  3. The Ganeshotsav has changed a lot from its inception to its present-day grandeur

Ganeshotsav, the grand festival celebrating Lord Ganesha, has been integral to Mumbai's cultural and social fabric for many years. What began as a modest and private affair has transformed into one of India's most significant public festivals. The Ganeshotsav 2024, also called the Ganesh festival, has changed a lot from its inception to its present-day grandeur.

