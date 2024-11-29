According to a release by the police, a 5-year-old kid was admitted to Vedant Hospital in the city's Sutgirni area on April 26. The boy underwent a surgery at the hospital the same day

The police on Friday said that a case has been registered against six doctors of a private hospital in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for allegedly misleading the father of a child who died under their care, reported news agency PTI.

The accused Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar doctors also allegedly tampered with the evidence, they said.

According to a release by the police, a 5-year-old kid was admitted to Vedant Hospital in the city's Sutgirni area on April 26. The boy underwent a surgery at the hospital the same day, reported PTI.

The child died on May 6 after being under treatment for nearly 10 days.

The boy's father Avinash Aghav has alleged that his son died due to wrong treatment at the hospital. He also claimed that evidence was destroyed and papers related to the treatment were not given to him, the release said, reported PTI.

The complainant has accused the hospital of tampering with the CCTV footage of the premises from April 26 to April 28, the release said.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar doctors, Arjun Pawar, Shaikh Ilyas, Ajay Kale, Abhijit Deshmukh, Tushar Chavhan and Nitin Adhane, were booked on Wednesday for causing death by negligence and destruction of evidence under the Indian Penal Code, the release added, reported PTI.

The police release did not explain the time gap between the death of the child and the registration of the case against the doctors.

Retired cop defrauded of Rs 20 lakh over land deal; FIR registered

Meanwhile, a retired senior police inspector from Maharashtra's Thane district has been allegedly duped Rs 20 lakh over a land deal, an official said on Friday, reported PTI.

In his complaint to the Mahatma Phule Chowk police, the ex-cop said he shelled out the money between December 2018 and January 2024, reported PTI.

The accused include a couple, their servant and the man's brother-in-law.

The retired policeman was in touch with the accused to buy some land. While they took Rs 20 lakh from him, they produced a fabricated document of title clearance, the official said, reported PTI.

After realising that the document was fake, the complainant demanded his money back but the accused did not respond, he said.

The accused are suspected to have cheated a few more persons, including police officials.

(With inputs from PTI)